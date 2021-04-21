Yasiel Puig issues statement after signing with Mexican League team

Yasiel Puig confirmed his decision to join the Mexican League after going unsigned in MLB this winter, but gave a hint about his future career plans.

Puig on Thursday posted a statement on Instagram confirming his deal with Aguila de Veracruz. He pledged to bring his teammates “the same Wild Horse, but a new and improved Puig.” He also added that he wants to return to MLB, stating that he is happy to play in Mexico “while I await a chance to come back to the country that adopted me as their Wild Horse.”

The 30-year-old outfielder has not played in MLB since 2019. He did have a deal to sign with the Atlanta Braves in 2020, but that ended up falling through and he ultimately sat out the season.

Puig has been picky about which team he signs with. Word was he had interest from multiple MLB teams during the offseason, but for whatever reason, nothing ever came of any of it. A strong season in the Mexican League could help improve his stock and pave the way for an MLB return.