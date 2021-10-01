Adult site makes offer to Kyrie Irving to get vaccinated

Kyrie Irving seems to be pretty adamant about not receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. But one adult website is sweetening the pot to incentivize him to get the jab.

Stripchat published a letter on Wednesday in which they offered Irving a free adult cam subscription for life with VIP access if he gets the vaccine.

Here is the letter:

Dear Kyrie Irving – We just saw the headline news that it’s possible you will be losing out on $400k per home game if you do not receive the COVID-19 vaccine. It would be such a shame to lose tens of millions of dollars and it would disappoint all NBA fans who love to watch you play. We know that the scientific community and NBA have been unable to offer you everything you want to get this vaccine, but we think we might just have the thing to influence you. If you get the first COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson) before the start of the regular NBA season, we will grant you Stripchat VIP access for life with an ultimate subscription to serve every need you could possibly have. With this subscription, you will be able to anonymously spy on shows or private message any model with no limits. We’ll also provide you with one private show with any model of your choice. Take some time to consider our offer. We look forward to hearing back and watching you play this season!

These types of offers are made as publicity stunts. But we can’t deny how enticing it is. Maybe it’s enough to convince Irving to get it done.

The NBA recently made a big threat to unvaccinated players that could also convince players to reconsider their stances.