Funny photo of Andrew Wiggins celebrating title goes viral

June 19, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Andrew Wiggins definitely appears to be making the most of his first title.

A hilarious photo of the Golden State Warriors star Wiggins went viral this weekend. Klay Thompson had posted a celebration picture with Warriors teammates Wiggins and Juan Toscano-Anderson to his Instagram Story. In the picture, Wiggins looked extremely run down, perhaps from celebrating too hard.

Here were some of the funniest reactions to the Wiggins photo.

Wiggins has certainly earned the right to party hard. He was arguably the Warriors’ second-most important player (behind Steph Curry) during the Finals, posting 18.3 points and 8.8 rebounds per game over the six contests while also playing some A+ defense on Jayson Tatum. Golden State likely does not have a championship to celebrate right now without Wiggins.

Granted, the Warriors won the title on Thursday, that picture was posted on Saturday, and the team’s parade is not until Monday. That means Wiggins still has a bit more energy to save for the next couple days. But considering his up-in-the-air future heading into the offseason, Wiggins is celebrating exactly how he should be celebrating right now.

