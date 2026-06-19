Angel Reese mocks Caitlin Clark for flopping during their game

Angel Reese got to engage in her favorite pastime this week — messing with Caitlin Clark.

Reese and the Atlanta Dream faced off on Thursday against Clark and the Indiana Fever. In the second quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind., Reese made contact with Clark, who was moving off the ball during a Fever possession.

Clark appeared to sell the contact a bit and successfully drew a foul on Reese as a result. In response, Reese openly mocked Clark on the court.

Reese began doing an exaggerated flailing gesture to express her belief that Clark was flopping. Here is the video of the incident.

Clark may have drawn the foul there, but it was Reese who came out on top in the end. Reese finished with a team-high 21 points and 11 rebounds as the Dream won by a 108-101 final score to improve to 10-4 on the season while dropping the Fever to a modest 9-6.

The superstar guard Clark did not have too bad of a night herself, finishing with 26 points and seven assists. But this was just the latest chapter written in the rivalry between Clark and Reese, especially after a flagrant-foul incident between the two last season.