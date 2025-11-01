Angel Reese secures a notable new trademark

Angel Reese is keeping the ball rolling with her trademarks.

The Chicago Sky star Reese has successfully secured a new trademark, Annie Costabile of Front Office Sports reported this week. This time around, Reese has trademarked her name — “Angel Reese.”

Costabile notes that Reese filed for the trademark in early March and successfully got it registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on Oct. 28. The filing notes that Reese is planning to use her new trademark on basketballs (part of Trademark Class No. 28, which covers various sporting goods).

Additionally, Costabile reveals that this is the fourth trademark that Reese has filed for through her Maryland-based company, Angel Reese LLC. You can read Costabile’s full report on the situation here.

At 23 years old, Reese just completed her second season in the WNBA and earned her second career All-Star selection on the heels of averaging 14.7 points, 12.6 rebounds (a league-high), and 3.7 assists per game. However, the Sky finished at a miserable 10-34 on the year, and Reese started causing some drama for the team towards the end of the regular season.

As for the trademarks, you may recall that Reese most notably secured one already for the term “mebounds,” a pejorative expression that was coined by the Internet to describe Reese’s supposed tendency to pad her numbers by rebounding her own missed shots. That trademark ended up being a lucrative venture for Reese, and she recently revealed just how much money she made by selling “mebounds” merchandise.