Anthony Davis agrees to five-year max contract with Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers signed LeBron James to a contract extension on Wednesday, and they have now taken care of Anthony Davis.

Davis’ agent, Rich Paul, told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Thursday that Davis has agreed to a five-year, $190 million contract extension with the Lakers. The deal includes a player option for the fifth year.

Davis considered the possibility of signing a shorter contract but ultimately felt comfortable with the five-year deal. He could have signed a three-year deal with a player option for the third year, and that would have allowed him to become a free agent when he had 10 years of service and was eligible for a contract worth up to 35 percent of the salary cap. Davis opted for the long-term security instead.

It probably is not a coincidence that Davis opted for the five-year deal after LeBron signed his two-year extension. LeBron is now under contract with the Lakers through the 2023-24 season, and Davis has the ability to opt out after that season.

There was one exciting theory about why Davis may have been waiting to sign his new deal, but it does not look like that is going to play out.

Davis, 27, averaged 26.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.3 blocks in his first season with the Lakers last year. He was even better in the playoffs, where he averaged 27.7 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. Davis shot 57 percent from the field and 38 percent from the 3-point line in the postseason.

With LeBron and Davis both under contract for several more seasons, the Lakers will remain the team to beat in the NBA.