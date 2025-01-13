Anthony Edwards gets another big fine from NBA

Anthony Edwards is quickly becoming the Wilt Chamberlain of fines accrued.

The NBA announced on Monday that they have fined the Minnesota Timberwolves star Edwards yet again. This time around, Edwards is being docked $50,000 for “making obscene gestures toward a game official.”

The incident occurred during the third quarter of the Timberwolves’ defeat on Saturday to the Memphis Grizzlies. Viral video from the game showed Edwards in the Minnesota bench area flashing a clear middle finger to somebody who was off-camera. Now we know that it was apparently a referee whom Edwards was flipping off.

Edwards, the 23-year-old two-time All-Star, simply cannot stop cutting checks to the NBA this season. He was already fined back in November for a different middle-finger incident during a game and has also since been fined multiple times over his use of profanity during interviews. With this latest incident, Edwards has now racked up over $275,000 in fines alone this season (between technical fouls and retroactive fines such as this one).