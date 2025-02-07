Anthony Edwards accuses Dillon Brooks of ‘dirty’ play

Anthony Edwards and Dillon Brooks had a spirited battle during Thursday night’s game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Houston Rockets, but Edwards says some of Brooks’ actions crossed the line.

Edwards and Brooks had to be separated on multiple occasions during the Timberwolves’ 127-114 win over the Rockets at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn. Edwards got the best of the matchup and finished with a game-high 41 points. Brooks scored 15.

In an interview after the game, Edwards said he embraced the trash talk and competition, but he blasted Brooks for all the other “little dirty s–.”

“I love the competing part, but all the little slick, little dirty s– … like, he hit me in the face and then I fell and he like, ‘How much crying you gonna do?'” Edwards said. “I’m like, ‘Bro, you hit me in my motherf–ing face. What you want me to do?’ I just don’t like that part. Don’t do something and then act like you didn’t do it, you know what I’m saying?

“I love all the competitiveness. We can compete all day. We can talk s– all day, but when you get to doing that it’s more than basketball at that point.”

Edwards also said Brooks thinks he has “a reputation for punking people.” You can hear the comments, but beware that the clip contains cursing:

Anthony Edwards talks about his matchup against Dillon Brooks pic.twitter.com/QjTGsASUKb — SneakerReporter (@SneakerReporter) February 7, 2025

Edwards and Brooks had to be separated at one point during the second quarter. Brooks was then hit with a technical foul for flopping on the next possession.

and then Brooks gets called for flopping on TSJ 😂 pic.twitter.com/PgeRSC2xkB — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) February 7, 2025

Edwards later hit a three-pointer over Brooks and let the Rockets forward hear about it.

Anthony Edwards put the moves on Dillon Brooks. 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/nN1lCdXUsF — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 7, 2025

Brooks, of course, saw things differently. He felt Edwards received favorable treatment from the officiating crew.

“He was just getting his whistle called. Curtis and Matt calling all these calls, calling flopping. It’s ridiculous,” Brooks told the media. “When a guy goes to the line 18 times, you can’t guard him. When is the defense ever gonna get rewarded?”

Dillon Brooks continuing his clown show after that game. Blaming officiating and Edwards getting to the line, while he finished the game with 3 rebounds and 1 assist in 34 minutes. Bum. pic.twitter.com/nnkrQwiPw3 — Aaron (@ADTreyOne) February 7, 2025

Edwards actually went to the line 15 times and converted 14 free throws.

Brooks will likely be fined for criticizing the officiating crew. That would not be his first fine this season.

Brooks is having a solid year with the Rockets and has converted a career-high 38.7% from three-point range. He is best known for being an agitator, and he recently got into it with another star player as well.