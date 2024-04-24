Anthony Edwards’ prophetic 8-word quote from 2023 resurfaces

What was once a laughable quote from Anthony Edwards suddenly rang true for the Minnesota Timberwolves for at least one game.

Edwards got the meme treatment last season when he infamously mentioned his teammate Jaden McDaniels in the same sentence as 14-time All-Star Kevin Durant.

“They got KD, but we’ve got Jaden McDaniels,” Edwards said during a SiriusXM Radio appearance in February 2023.

Funniest clip of all time pic.twitter.com/HPTX5uFaJP — Mike (@MikeAdxx) February 19, 2023

The clip was taken somewhat out of context. The Timberwolves star did not mean that McDaniels could match Durant shot-for-shot. Edwards specified during the interview that he meant McDaniels was a strong defender to throw at Durant, who Edwards regards as his all-time favorite player.

But McDaniels lived up to the misconstrued hype in Game 2 of the 2024 first-round series between the Timberwolves and Suns at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn.

McDaniels led all scorers with 25 points on 10/17 shooting with 8 rebounds and 3 assists. His point total was a playoff career-high and one point shy of his regular season best.

Several fans on X revived Edwards’ old quote under Tuesday’s very different circumstances.

THEY GOT KD BUT WE GOT JADEN MCDANIELS pic.twitter.com/6vNpWGT8RM — ᴅ ʀ ᴇ ᴡ (@FeelLikeDrew) April 24, 2024

"They got KD we got Jaden McDaniels" – a prophet — 🐿️✨America Is Musty✨🐿️ (@DragonflyJonez) April 24, 2024

Ant was right all along. “You know they got KD, but we got Jaden McDaniels”pic.twitter.com/2em8Pa9tz6 — Mink Flow (@currypistonn) April 24, 2024

We have Jaden McDaniels — Dom2K 🎅 (@Dom_2k) April 24, 2024

Durant finished with just 18 points on 6/15 shooting in the Suns’ 105-93 loss to the Timberwolves.

Edwards himself struggled in the scoring department in Game 2. The Timberwolves guard tallied 15 points on 3/12 shooting.

But the 22-year-old did make an incredible defensive play that even had one referee dapping Edwards up mid-game.