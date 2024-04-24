 Skip to main content
Anthony Edwards’ prophetic 8-word quote from 2023 resurfaces

April 23, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Oct 26, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) reacts to a call by referee Cheryl Flores in the first quarter of the game with the San Antonio Spurs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

What was once a laughable quote from Anthony Edwards suddenly rang true for the Minnesota Timberwolves for at least one game.

Edwards got the meme treatment last season when he infamously mentioned his teammate Jaden McDaniels in the same sentence as 14-time All-Star Kevin Durant.

“They got KD, but we’ve got Jaden McDaniels,” Edwards said during a SiriusXM Radio appearance in February 2023.

The clip was taken somewhat out of context. The Timberwolves star did not mean that McDaniels could match Durant shot-for-shot. Edwards specified during the interview that he meant McDaniels was a strong defender to throw at Durant, who Edwards regards as his all-time favorite player.

But McDaniels lived up to the misconstrued hype in Game 2 of the 2024 first-round series between the Timberwolves and Suns at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn.

McDaniels led all scorers with 25 points on 10/17 shooting with 8 rebounds and 3 assists. His point total was a playoff career-high and one point shy of his regular season best.

Several fans on X revived Edwards’ old quote under Tuesday’s very different circumstances.

Durant finished with just 18 points on 6/15 shooting in the Suns’ 105-93 loss to the Timberwolves.

Edwards himself struggled in the scoring department in Game 2. The Timberwolves guard tallied 15 points on 3/12 shooting.

But the 22-year-old did make an incredible defensive play that even had one referee dapping Edwards up mid-game.

