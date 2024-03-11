Anthony Edwards went viral for missed dunk that nearly took Anthony Davis’ soul

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards on Sunday was ever so close to having the dunk of the season.

Edwards had the meanest of intentions as he drove right at Anthony Davis midway through the first quarter of the Timberwolves’ clash against the Lakers. The crowd at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif. collectively gasped as Edwards tried — and just barely failed — to dunk over Davis’ outstretched arms.

ANTHONY EDWARDS ALMOST PUT ANTHONY DAVIS ON A POSTER 😳 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/LlVzcCHv6d — ESPN (@espn) March 11, 2024

Edwards was probably just an extra inch of wingspan away from putting his namesake on a poster for the ages. Edwards’ pleas for a foul fell on the referee’s deaf ears as the score stood still, 16-15 Lakers.

Just like the missed dunk, Edwards’ efforts to get the Timberwolves a road win also fell short. The 2-time All-Star tallied 25 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists in the 120-109 loss against the Lakers.

Davis was clearly the better Anthony in the contest. The Lakers star finished with a Wilt Chamberlain-esque stat line of 27 points, 25 rebounds, 5 assists, 7 steals, and 3 blocks.

Davis benefitted from the Timberwolves being severely undermanned Sunday, particularly in the paint. Karl-Anthony Towns remained sidelined with his concerning knee injury.

Defensive Player of the Year favorite Rudy Gobert, who would have likely matched up against Davis, was a surprise addition to the injury report due to a hamstring issue.