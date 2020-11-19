Anthony Edwards reveals advice he got from Michael Jordan

Anthony Edwards is about to enter the National Basketball Association with some quality tips from the greatest to ever play in it.

Before Wednesday’s NBA Draft, Edwards told Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks about the advice he received from none other than Michael Jordan.

“It was mostly just, ‘Use your butt more in the post, in the mid-post,'” said Edwards. “I feel like that was the best thing he told me. He was like, ‘You’re stronger than I am. You’re more athletic. You’re bigger than me. Use your butt more and create more space and you’re gonna be unguardable.'”

The 19-year-old Edwards, a wing player, is officially listed at 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds. Jordan, who owns the Charlotte Hornets, attended Edwards’ workouts in person. The Hornets hold the No. 3 overall pick.

His Airness may have his eye on a different top prospect in this year’s class, but he certainly sees something special in Edwards regardless.