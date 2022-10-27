Anthony Edwards has strong postgame response to fitness questions

Anthony Edwards helped lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a win over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, and he seems determined to show that he is going to start taking his health more seriously.

Edwards was called out by fellow Timberwolves superstar Karl-Anthony Towns following the team’s loss to the Spurs on Monday. Edwards had just 9 points in the game, and Towns told reporters the 21-year-old needs to do a better job of taking care of his body. Edwards responded by dropping 34 points to go along with 9 assists, 3 rebounds and 2 assists in a 134-122 win over San Antonio two nights later.

After the game, Edwards spent some time working on his jump shot.

Anthony Edwards and Taurean Prince are already back on the floor getting shots up after the game. pic.twitter.com/42cv5QtYE8 — Michael Grady (@Grady) October 27, 2022

Edwards also ran the stairs at Target Center to get some cardio work in.

38 MIN | 34 PTS | 9 ASTS | 2 STLS | 7/12 3PTS And what does Anthony Edwards do postgame? Gets up 100 3’s with Taurean Prince then hits the stairs for a little more work. pic.twitter.com/LW3hrhYPNm — Alan Horton (@WolvesRadio) October 27, 2022

That seemed like a clear response to Towns’ criticism. Edwards showed up to a press conference last year with Popeyes chicken, which many people found entertaining. It became less funny when his weight became an issue heading into the season.

Popeyes got some mileage out of the Edwards saga with a hilarious tweet this week, but it seems like the former No. 1 overall pick may be changing his ways.