Anthony Edwards takes a swipe at ‘dirty’ Memphis

Anthony Edwards does not enjoy his road trips to The Volunteer State.

The Minnesota Timberwolves star Edwards appeared this week on “Sundae Conversation with Caleb Pressley.” During the episode, Edwards spoke on the realities of life on the road and singled out Memphis in particular as having “dirty” hotel rooms.

“Especially when we go to Memphis, I be like ‘Damn,'” said Edwards. “Them hotels ain’t nothing in Memphis. Them s–ts be dirty. I walked into a Memphis hotel one time, it had stains and s–t on the bed.”

Here is the video (but obviously watch out for the bad language).

The Timberwolves play in a different division than the Grizzlies do, but they still usually have multiple games in Memphis per year. The two teams also notably had a first-round playoff series against each other in 2022 (with the Grizzlies winning in six games).

But perhaps the supposedly dirty conditions in Memphis bring the best out of Edwards. During the Timberwolves’ latest trip to town to face the Grizzlies, Edwards went viral for a ruthless trash-talk moment in the middle of play.