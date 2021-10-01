Timberwolves think Anthony Edwards was disrespected with his latest ranking

Much like how Ant-Man is a slept-on superhero, the Minnesota Timberwolves think that their Ant-Man is being slept on big-time.

FanSided released a ranking this week of the top 25 NBA players under 25 years old. Wolves star Anthony Edwards did not even make the cut and came in at No. 29 as one of the “best of the rest.” Edwards ranked behind role players like Gary Trent Jr. and Matisse Thybulle as well as Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham, who has yet to play in a single NBA game.

The Wolves reacted to the list by simply tweeting an ellipsis to indicate complete and utter speechlessness.

The 20-year-old Edwards was a stud as a rookie. He averaged 19.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game while also appearing in all 72 games for Minnesota. It was the highest-scoring rookie season in Wolves history.

If Edwards’ numbers on the court are not enough to convince you that he is one of the best young athletes around, maybe his performance in other sports will do the trick.