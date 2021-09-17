Look: Anthony Edwards is one heck of a bowler

Anthony Edwards has talked himself up as a multi-sport talent on several occasions, but he apparently has no problem backing up those claims.

The Minnesota Timberwolves star posted a video of himself at the bowling alley to his Instagram Story this week. Edwards had just finished bowling a 243 and was hyping himself up. Check out the video below (but beware that it has bad language).

How does Ant casually put up a 243 pic.twitter.com/EXMFnKL4nL — (@Huncho_Jman) September 17, 2021

Edwards’ impressive game featured a run of seven strikes in a row as well as two additional spares. A perfect score in bowling is a 300, which Edwards was not too far off from.

The former top overall pick played Pop Warner football as a kid and was one of the top youth running backs in the country. Edwards also played baseball when he was younger and recently said that he could throw 100 mph with a month of training. When it comes to bowling, Edwards can do numbers there too, way better than what we have seen from NBA players before.