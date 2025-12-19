Ausar Thompson gets ejected after confronting referee John Goble

Ausar Thompson was not exactly in the holiday spirit during Thursday’s game.

The Detroit Pistons forward Thompson was ejected on Thursday against the Dallas Mavericks. During the second quarter at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Tex., Thompson got called for a foul after a rebound by Dallas guard Ryan Nembhard.

Thompson was adamant that he had not committed a foul and got right up in the face of referee John Goble. As a result of Thompson confronting him, Goble quickly T’d up Thompson and ejected him from the game.

Ausar Thompson got ejected for this pic.twitter.com/dFaQHN6i3j — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) December 19, 2025

Here is another angle of Thompson getting into Goble’s face.

Ausar Thompson has been ejected.



pic.twitter.com/elN9txj4Xr — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 19, 2025

Thompson, 22, has been a crucial role player for the Eastern Conference-best Pistons this season, averaging 11.6 points and 6.0 rebounds per game while also providing some elite defense and hustle. He finished Thursday’s contest with eight points, two rebounds, and two assists in just nine minutes before he got ejected.

As for Goble, who was the crew chief for Thursday’s game, he has a reputation as an official with a short hook. Goble was also the referee who was once involved in an incident with Marcus Smart that resulted in Smart being disciplined by the NBA.