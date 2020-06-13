Austin Rivers explains disagreement with Kyrie Irving over Orlando plan

Kyrie Irving is leading the charge against the NBA’s restart plan, suggesting that he would sit out as a form of protest against racism and injustice. One of his fellow players understands his reasons, but doesn’t think Irving would be doing the movement any good by following through.

Austin Rivers posted a social media reply on Saturday questioning whether Irving’s proposal for players to refuse to play would actually have its desired effect. Rivers noted that by showing up, NBA players would receive their salaries — money they could use to fight injustice. He also added that not every player was making as much money as Irving and some would face a tougher choice between fighting injustice and their livelihood.

Austin Rivers on Kyrie Irving, restarting the season: "I love Kyrie's passion towards helping this movement…I'm with it…but in the right way & not at the cost of the whole NBA & players careers. We can do both. We can play & we can help change the way black lives are lived." pic.twitter.com/GMmyVz9nEF — Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) June 13, 2020

Rivers makes a lot of excellent points here and gives those in Irving’s camp something to think about. While some are concerned that the return of the league could distract from the ongoing protests, that seems less likely if players continue to find ways to raise awareness and protest themselves.

Irving is clearly passionate about fighting racism and injustice, and that was clear on his call with other players. But there’s a lot to consider here about the best way NBA players can help that movement. It’s a discussion they’re continuing to have even as the restart draws closer.