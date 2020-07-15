Austin Rivers trolls LeBron James over NBA bubble accommodations

Several NBA players have complained about what life is like inside the bubble campus in Orlando, but LeBron James has said very little since he arrived at Walt Disney World. Austin Rivers has one theory that may explain why LeBron has been so quiet.

Rivers answered some questions from Orlando during a takeover of SLAM’s Instagram live on Tuesday, and several fans asked the Houston Rockets guard if he has seen LeBron around. Rivers joked that LeBron isn’t staying with the rest of the players and probably has an entire building to himself.

LeBron's crib in the bubble is HUGE. My guy @AustinRivers25 had jokes on our IG live today. pic.twitter.com/pZZcNpge1G — SLAM (@SLAMonline) July 15, 2020

We highly doubt LeBron has his own custom accommodations, especially given what he said when he was leaving home for Orlando. Still, it’s fun to hear some of King James’ peers trolling him the same way fans would.

Players have complained about everything from the food situation to the lack of luxurious hotel rooms inside the NBA bubble. Others think it is just fine and realize the situation could be much worse. Unless LeBron does have an entire building to himself, it’s safe to assume his situation in Disney World is a big step down from what he’s accustomed to.