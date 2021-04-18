Bam Adebayo shouts out Dwyane Wade after game-winning shot

Bam Adebayo played a role for the Miami Heat on Sunday that Dwyane Wade is quite familiar with, and the big man gave his former teammate a great shoutout after coming up huge in the clutch.

Adebayo hit a jumper at the buzzer to give the Heat a 109-107 win over the Brooklyn Nets. Some fans were in attendance at AmericanAirlines Arena, which made the game-winner that much more exciting.

LADIES AND GENTLEMAN… BAM ADEBAYO! pic.twitter.com/PN3YYCSB6B — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 18, 2021

Wade hit several game-winners during his Hall of Fame career with Heat, and his signature move was jumping on the scorer’s table afterword. Adebayo told ESPN after the game that he thought about doing that but isn’t quite ready for it yet.

“I wanted to stand up on the table like D-Wade” Bam Adebayo after his game winner pic.twitter.com/oXwOfUC77y — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 18, 2021

Adebayo finished with a team-high 21 points and game-high 15 rebounds. He also played outstanding defense, holding the Nets to 3-of-17 shooting when he was the primary defender, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Wade was known to give a good shoutout after his game-winners, so it’s only right that Adebayo sent it full circle.