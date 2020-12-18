Ben Simmons locked in with Sixers despite trade rumors

Ben Simmons has suddenly found his name at the center of the James Harden trade conversation, but the Philadelphia 76ers star is going about his usual business.

In advance of the Sixers’ preseason game against the Indiana Pacers on Friday night, Simmons tweeted his usual “snorting” gameday emoji.

— Ben Simmons (@BenSimmons25) December 18, 2020

While the timing may have seemed suspicious, those who follow Simmons know he always tweets that same emoji on game days. Yes, even for exhibitions. He tweeted the same thing a few days ago before Philly faced the Boston Celtics.

For what it’s worth, Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey emphatically shot down the report about Simmons. Although, the former Houston GM has always been open about how much he loves Harden.

Note: A previous version of this article speculated that Simmons’ tweet may have been a response to the trade rumors. That has been corrected.