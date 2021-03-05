Details of Blake Griffin’s Pistons buyout revealed

Blake Griffin gave back a hefty chunk of money to get his freedom from the Detroit Pistons.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Griffin gave back $13.3 million of the $75 million remaining on his contract as part of his buyout with the Pistons. The buyout was officially announced and finalized on Friday, making Griffin a free agent.

Sources: Blake Griffin gave back $13.3 million in his buyout with the Pistons. He had $75M on his deal for this season and 2021-22. The six-time All-Star will clear waivers on Sunday and the Brooklyn Nets are the leaders to sign him. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 5, 2021

Griffin does, of course, keep a pretty substantial sum. In the end, he will receive just shy of $62 million to cover the rest of his deal with Detroit. That said, it’s increasingly easy to see why the Pistons struggled so much to trade him given the cash tossed around here.

Though Griffin only just became a free agent, we seem to have a decent idea of where he’ll be going.