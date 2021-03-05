 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, March 5, 2021

Details of Blake Griffin’s Pistons buyout revealed

March 5, 2021
by Grey Papke

Blake Griffin

Blake Griffin gave back a hefty chunk of money to get his freedom from the Detroit Pistons.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Griffin gave back $13.3 million of the $75 million remaining on his contract as part of his buyout with the Pistons. The buyout was officially announced and finalized on Friday, making Griffin a free agent.

Griffin does, of course, keep a pretty substantial sum. In the end, he will receive just shy of $62 million to cover the rest of his deal with Detroit. That said, it’s increasingly easy to see why the Pistons struggled so much to trade him given the cash tossed around here.

Though Griffin only just became a free agent, we seem to have a decent idea of where he’ll be going.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus