Report: Blazers eyeing former NBA champions for front office opening

The Portland Trail Blazers have not won an NBA title since 1977, so their next move could be to bring in somebody with championship pedigree.

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported on Friday that two names are circulating as potential longterm candidates for the Blazers’ head of basketball operations job: Tayshaun Prince and Brent Barry.

Portland is looking for a permanent replacement for ex-general manager Neil Olshey, who was fired this week amid code of conduct violations. Joe Cronin has been named as Olshey’s interim successor.

Prince, a champion with the Detroit Pistons in 2004, is now an executive for the Memphis Grizzlies. He has worked in the team’s front office since 2017 and was promoted to vice president of basketball affairs in 2019. Prince was also recently under consideration for a prominent job with another team.

Barry won two championships with the San Antonio Spurs in 2005 and 2007 as well and is now the Spurs’ vice president of basketball operations. The former Slam Dunk Contest champion has served in that role since 2019.

It has been a time of recent turmoil in the Blazers’ front office, even beyond just Olshey’s firing. Thus, they will be hoping that one of these candidates, Prince, Barry, or otherwise, can provide them with the stability that they have been sorely lacking.

