Bones Hyland takes petty swipe at Nuggets after trade

Bones Hyland might have a few hard feelings for the Denver Nuggets.

In one of the bigger trade deadline surprises this year, the Nuggets dealt the 22-year-old Hyland, their first-round pick in 2021, to the LA Clippers for a minimal return (two future second-round picks). Hyland is a high-upside young guard who was already scoring over 12 points a game off Denver’s bench. But Hyland quickly fell out of favor with the team, in part due to reported clashes with head coach Michael Malone.

In a post to Instagram on Friday, Hyland took a petty shot at the Nuggets. Hyland shared a video of himself on what was apparently a private plate that had been chartered for him by the Clippers and said, “We deserve this one … This is how they treat you when they love you.”

"This is how they treat you when they love you." Welcome to LA, @BizzyBones11 ⭐️ https://t.co/cykf4JQgnl pic.twitter.com/9XynPCDauC — Unbiased NBA Fan (@nonbiasednbafan) February 11, 2023

The plane post is no coincidence. Mike Singer of the Denver Post reported earlier this week (after Hyland was traded) that the Nuggets had disciplined Hyland for walking off the bench in the fourth quarter of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Hyland did not fly with the team after the game as punishment and instead flew commercial, meeting up with them later.

Signs of tension between Hyland and the Nuggets were evident on social media even before the trade. Now Hyland is a member of a Clippers team where he may not necessarily get a bigger role (with Terance Mann, Norman Powell, and fellow newcomer Eric Gordon all in need of minutes) but should still be a worthwhile gamble.