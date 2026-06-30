Bradley Beal reportedly has mutual interest with 1 contending team

Bradley Beal may finally end up with the team that missed out on him in 2023.

The LA Clippers guard Beal officially decided on Monday to decline his $5.6 million player option for the 2026-27 NBA season. As a result, Beal is now becoming an unrestricted free agent who will be free to sign with any team.

In the wake of the news, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints shared that Beal already has mutual interest with one notable team. That team is the Miami Heat .

Beal, a three-time All-Star and former 30-ppg scorer, turned 33 years old earlier this week. But he is a shell of his former self at this point, especially after appearing in just six games for the Clippers last season before having to undergo season-ending hip surgery.

Still, the Heat need to find some cheap depth after swinging a blockbuster trade for former NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo this week. While the Antetokounmpo trade should bring them back into legitimate contention, Miami had to shred their rotation in order to pull off the move and could also have to let one other notable scoring piece walk in free agency this summer.

With his value at total rock-bottom right now, Beal would almost certainly have to settle for a veteran’s minimum contract (estimated at $3.9 million for him next season). But having attended college at the University of Florida, Beal could be enticed by such an arrangement with the Heat, who suddenly look like a real threat again with their new Antetokounmpo-Bam Adebayo core.