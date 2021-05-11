Bradley Beal goes after Kent Bazemore over hamstring comments

Bradley Beal went off on Kent Bazemore over Twitter on Monday night after learning of the Golden State Warriors swingman’s comments about him.

Bazemore threw some shade at Beal on Monday by suggesting the Washington Wizards star guard was faking a hamstring injury. Beal is competing with Bazemore’s teammate, Steph Curry, for the NBA scoring title.

Beal began by asking his Twitter followers whether he should go off or not.

Lol should I let him live or really go off? — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) May 11, 2021

Beal opted for the latter.

“You don’t know me or s— about me bruh!!!” Beal wrote on Twitter (edited by LBS for profanity). “You don’t know why I go out there and play and it damn sure ain’t for another man’s approval!!! You a straight LAME!!! But it don’t surprise me coming from you, thats (sic) what’s yo (sic) type do!!”

Beal continued.

“It’s funny you say that because ya (sic – your) mans admittedly checked my numbers before the game, but IM CHASING!!! Shut yo a– up!” Beal wrote, with profanity also edited by LBS.

Beal then called Bazemore a clown.

Beal did not hold back at all. Wow.

The 27-year-old entered Monday trailing Curry for the NBA scoring lead by 0.5 points. Sitting out games due to a hamstring injury probably won’t help Beal’s efforts in catching Curry. Curry has already admitted to keeping his eye on what Beal is doing. Beal is probably doing the same. He at least knows what’s being said about him.