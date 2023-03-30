Alabama star Brandon Miller makes NBA Draft decision

Alabama star Brandon Miller has made his decision on the upcoming NBA Draft.

Miller plans to enter the draft, he told Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The expectation is that Miller could go as high as No. 2 overall after impressing NBA teams throughout the season.

University of Alabama forward Brandon Miller – the No. 3 prospect in latest @DraftExpress mock draft – is entering the 2023 NBA Draft, he told ESPN on Thursday. Miller has made a strong case to teams to go second overall behind generational No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama in June. pic.twitter.com/JIOajIq14b — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 30, 2023

Victor Wembanyama appears to be a lock to be the first pick, but Miller may have positioned himself as the best of the rest. The 20-year-old scored 18.8 points per game and was the key part of the Alabama roster that was the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. There will be lingering questions regarding his role in a fatal campus shooting that lingered throughout the latter half of the season.

Another concern scouts may have is Miller’s NCAA Tournament performance, where he looked awful while battling a groin injury as the Crimson Tide endured an early exit.