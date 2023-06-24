Brandon Miller has incredibly big goal for rookie season with Hornets

Brandon Miller has made some waves with his unusual takes in the leadup to the NBA Draft. The No. 2 overall pick of the Charlotte Hornets added another one after the draft that will certainly raise some eyebrows.

In an interview with Ashley Stroehlein of WCNC on draft night, the former Alabama star said he anticipates the Hornets playing in and winning the NBA Finals next June.

“I see the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA Finals next year,” Miller said. “Hopefully, we’ll get that big trophy at the end.”

Miller doubled down later in the interview when asked to give a message to Charlotte fans.

“My message to Charlotte Hornets fans would be that y’all will see us at the end of the year holding that big trophy up,” Miller added.

The Hornets are coming off a 27-55 season and are not expected to make the playoffs, much less contend for a championship. Miller’s optimism is admirable, but probably not in touch with reality. Maybe it is meant to try to endear him to Hornets fans that were lukewarm at best toward his selection.

Amazingly, a Hornets title prediction might not be the strangest take Miller has offered up this week.