Ex-76ers coach returning to NBA

June 30, 2022
by Grey Papke
Brett Brown with the 76ers

Dec 27, 2019; Orlando, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown looks on against the Orlando Magic during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Former Philadelphia 76ers coach Brett Brown is back in the NBA in a familiar place.

Brown is joining the San Antonio Spurs as an assistant coach, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Brown was an assistant for the Spurs from 2007 to 2013, at which point he took the Sixers job.

Brown has not coached in the NBA in any position since the 76ers fired him in 2020. He had presided over the worst years of the “process” era in Philadelphia, and ultimately fell short in his efforts to break through and win a title with the organization. One of the reasons behind that was his apparent failure to win over some players.

Brown rejoins the Spurs as they enter into a full-scale rebuild. For now, he will be working under Gregg Popovich, who has apparently made his own decision on coaching next season.

