Ex-76ers coach returning to NBA

Former Philadelphia 76ers coach Brett Brown is back in the NBA in a familiar place.

Brown is joining the San Antonio Spurs as an assistant coach, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Brown was an assistant for the Spurs from 2007 to 2013, at which point he took the Sixers job.

Brett Brown has agreed to return to San Antonio to join Gregg Popovich's staff as an assistant coach, sources tell ESPN. Brown spent 2007-2013 on Popovich's staff before becoming the 76ers coach. They’ve maintained a close relationship. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2022

Brown has not coached in the NBA in any position since the 76ers fired him in 2020. He had presided over the worst years of the “process” era in Philadelphia, and ultimately fell short in his efforts to break through and win a title with the organization. One of the reasons behind that was his apparent failure to win over some players.

Brown rejoins the Spurs as they enter into a full-scale rebuild. For now, he will be working under Gregg Popovich, who has apparently made his own decision on coaching next season.