Brian Shaw will reportedly coach G League select team

The select G League team of elite NBA prospects has its coach.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, former Denver Nuggets head coach Brian Shaw has agreed to become head coach of the new G League select team, which will feature top prospects who elect to skip college.

Brian Shaw has agreed to become the head coach of the new NBA G League elite pro team headlined by Jalen Green, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 1, 2020

Shaw was a longtime NBA player who won three titles with the Los Angeles Lakers. He also served as an assistant coach for the franchise in two separate stints. The 54-year-old’s only head coaching experience came in Denver, where he went 56-85 over parts of two seasons.

The select team is set to play in the Los Angeles area and include some big young stars. Shaw will be tasked with nurturing these players and preparing them for an NBA career.