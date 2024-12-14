Bronny James hits circus shot in G League game

The Los Angeles Lakers career of Bronny James did not get off to an ideal start but his G League career certainly has.

On Thursday night, James dropped a career-high 30 points in his South Bay Lakers road debut and then followed it up with another solid performance on Friday night. And while he fell short of that 30-burger, dropping just 16 in a 102-91 loss, James did hit a silly “And-1.”

HOW BRONNY⁉️⁉️⁉️ The @SouthBayLakers rookie gets the off-balanced bucket to drop + the foul. 📺: https://t.co/1BTudm1Rz7 pic.twitter.com/5Tvo8T81QP — NBA G League (@nbagleague) December 14, 2024

In addition to his 16 points, James recorded two assists, two rebounds, and one steal in the game.

Since returning from a bone bruise in his left heel that sidelined him for several weeks, James has been on fire and appears to be having fun. He’s averaging 20.7 points per game over the last three contests and may warrant a call back up to the Lakers.

South Bay doesn’t play again until December 27 against the Cleveland Charge and Los Angeles has five games between now and then. However, with his father, LeBron James, away from the team for an undisclosed amount of time, the Lakers may be less inclined to bring him back. At least for now.

Either way, James appears to be enjoying himself and making circus shots in South Bay. The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.