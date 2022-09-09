Brian Windhorst gets called out by 1 notable NBA player

Despite Brian Windhorst being the iconic meme lord of the summer, not everyone is a fan of his.

The ESPN personality Windhorst went viral this week for his reaction to Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley of the Los Angeles Lakers being listed on an “NBA Today” segment as one of the NBA’s notable backcourts. An exasperated Windhorst questioned the seriousness of the selection and expressed doubt that the Westbrook-Beverley backcourt could “work in any circumstance in 2022 NBA.”

Windhorst was reacting to NBA Today displaying this graphic of notable backcourts in the NBA: pic.twitter.com/hy8NQ5lpBi — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 8, 2022

Windhorst’s harsh reaction caught the attention of Beverley himself. In a tweet, Beverley fired back at Windhorst by writing, “@WindhorstESPN out of all people you should be the last doubting anything. Your career was built on people doubting you. Now u wanna ride the wave.”

@WindhorstESPN out of all people you should be the last doubting anything. Your career was built on people doubting you. Now u wanna ride the wave 📝 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) September 8, 2022

Beverley appears to be referencing the humble beginnings of Windhorst’s journalism career, which the ESPN personality has spoken about before.

There are legitimate concerns about how Westbrook and Beverley will co-exist on the Lakers next season. They are old (33 and 34, respectively), lack size, leave a bit to be desired in the three-point shooting department, and have also hated each other for the majority of their NBA careers.

Still, Westbrook and Beverley (at least for now) seem committed to making their improbable alliance work. Beverley also recently hit back at another prominent sports media figure who questioned his fit with Westbrook.