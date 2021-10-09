Bulls already embracing Alex Caruso memes

It did not take long for Alex Caruso to make his impact on the Chicago Bulls, both on the court and as a meme.

Caruso had a successful preseason outing for the Bulls on Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans. He came off the bench and stuffed the stat sheet with ten points, five rebounds, five assists, and two steals in a 36-point Chicago victory. On Saturday, the Bulls touted Caruso by posting a tweet that read, “Respect the headband.”

For those unfamiliar, the headband look is a big part of ancient Caruso lore. From the very first time that he donned it as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, legend has it that the headband is the source of Caruso’s powers, almost akin to Calvin Cambridge’s magic sneakers in “Like Mike.”

In signing Caruso to a four-year, $37 million contract this summer, the Bulls guaranteed themselves an absolute goldmine of viral Internet content. They are clearly wasting no time in tapping into that content already.