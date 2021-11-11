Cade Cunningham responds to Jalen Green’s trash talk

Jalen Green is getting hit with a dose of Cade Shade after his fiery display on Wednesday.

Green’s Houston Rockets played Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons in a nationally-televised game on ESPN. In the third quarter, Green blew past Cunningham for a dunk and yelled emphatically at his rookie counterpart (video here).

Cunningham got the last laugh though as the Pistons came away with the 112-104 victory on the road. After the game, Cunningham addressed the trash talk from Green.

“Nothing that I heard tonight held any real weight to me,” Cunningham said, per Johnny Kane of Bally Sports. “It was all for the cameras.”

There is definitely a rivalry brewing between these two rookies. The Pistons selected Cunningham No. 1 overall in this year’s draft over Green, who went with the very next pick to Houston. Green has been vocal about how he felt slighted by the snub. As such, that seems to have made Cunningham his perceived nemesis as well.

The Pistons and the Rockets are scheduled to face each other again on Dec. 18 in Detroit. That game will not be nationally televised, so we will see if the two players keep the same energy.