Caitlin Clark had a wild response to growing suspension concerns

Indiana Fever star point guard Caitlin Clark can already see her suspension coming.

The former WNBA Rookie of the Year was called for a technical foul in the fourth quarter of the Indiana Fever’s game Monday against the Phoenix Mercury at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind., after clapping at a foul call following a physical confrontation with former teammate DeWanna Bonner.

That was Caitlin Clark’s fifth technical of the season, putting her three away from an automatic suspension.

Even after the game, Clark remained incredulous over her latest technical foul.

“It’s ridiculous,” Clark said in the postgame press conference, via Chloe Peterson of the Indianapolis Star.

“I got a technical for clapping. We should all just go on the calendar now and pick a game that I’m going to be suspended for if I’m gonna get technicals for clapping … if any technical should be taken away, it should be that one, if it’s truly for clapping, that’s what they said they gave it to me for was for clapping. It’s just ridiculous, so I don’t understand it at all.”

The Fever have only played 17 games so far, which means Clark will have to avoid reaching the technical foul threshold for suspension over the next 27 Indiana games.

The former Iowa Hawkeyes star can be fiery with her ways on the court, but she will have to work on keeping her emotions in check,as she’s someone the Fever can’t afford to lose.