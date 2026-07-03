Caitlin Clark criticizes the response to her recent controversy

Caitlin Clark on Friday bemoaned the reaction to the recent officiating controversy she has become wrapped up in.

Clark said it was disrespectful to the rest of the league that so much attention has been given to the fact that a technical foul was not given to Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas for striking Clark in the throat during a game last week. Clark suggested that such dialogue is doing the league a disservice.

“When I turned the TV on Sunday, and that game was on Wednesday and that’s all people were talking about. I feel like that’s such a disservice to the rest of our league,” Clark said, via ESPN. “I get it, you have to talk about it … but to continue to beat down and beat down for the narrative to be taken to other places that’s really just not acceptable.”

Clark also condemned some of the threats that Thomas has received over the incident, telling reporters that “none of that is OK.”

Clark took a shot to the throat during last Sunday’s game, but it was somehow missed by officials. Thomas later received a one-game suspension for the incident, but it sparked a new round of discussion about whether Clark is officiated fairly and whether the WNBA should be doing more to protect its most popular player.

Ultimately, Clark is correct that it does not do the WNBA any good for officiating controversies to be the big topic of conversation. The league will not benefit from any perception that it is out to get Clark, even if they aren’t.

Clark has not played since last Sunday’s contest due to a back injury. She has already said she will not play Sunday.