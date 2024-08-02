Carmelo Anthony’s son Kiyan earns major honor ahead of his senior year

Kiyan Anthony stock continues to skyrocket.

Kiyan, the 17-year-old son of retired former NBA star Carmelo Anthony, earned a major honor this week. ESPN officially named Kiyan as the No. 1 recruit in the entire state of New York for the class of 2025.

Kiyan Anthony (son of Carmelo) is officially the #1 player in New York for the Class of 2025. (h/t @BaileyCarlin) pic.twitter.com/sfjSHGYDWb — KnicksMuse (@KnicksMuse) July 30, 2024

A consensus four-star recruit, Kiyan is about to enter his senior season at Long Island Lutheran High School in Brookville, N.Y. in the fall. He is a 6-foot-5 shooting guard (perhaps with room to grow as well since Carmelo was listed at 6-foot-7 during his NBA career) and recently made headlines on the summer basketball circuit with an insanely-efficient 40-point game.

New York has long been considered as one of the top hotbeds in the country for young basketball talent, so that is no small achievement for Kiyan. As for where Kiyan will be attending college, he recently narrowed down his list to six notable schools.