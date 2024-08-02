 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, August 2, 2024

Carmelo Anthony’s son Kiyan earns major honor ahead of his senior year

August 2, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Read

Kiyan Anthony

Kiyan Anthony stock continues to skyrocket.

Kiyan, the 17-year-old son of retired former NBA star Carmelo Anthony, earned a major honor this week. ESPN officially named Kiyan as the No. 1 recruit in the entire state of New York for the class of 2025.

A consensus four-star recruit, Kiyan is about to enter his senior season at Long Island Lutheran High School in Brookville, N.Y. in the fall. He is a 6-foot-5 shooting guard (perhaps with room to grow as well since Carmelo was listed at 6-foot-7 during his NBA career) and recently made headlines on the summer basketball circuit with an insanely-efficient 40-point game.

New York has long been considered as one of the top hotbeds in the country for young basketball talent, so that is no small achievement for Kiyan. As for where Kiyan will be attending college, he recently narrowed down his list to six notable schools.

Article Tags

Kiyan Anthony
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus