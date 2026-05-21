Cavs’ potential James Harden extension hinges on 1 key factor

When the Cleveland Cavaliers acquired James Harden at the NBA trade deadline, they envisioned him being in town for at least a few seasons.

However, a potential Harden extension this summer now hinges on one key factor: How well Harden plays in the Eastern Conference Finals.

“How Harden performs the rest of the series could affect his contract this summer. He has a player option for next season worth $42.3 million, but he was acquired with both the Cavs and Harden’s camp interested in an extension, sources told ESPN,” according to ESPN’s insider Dave McMenamin.

The Cavs sent Darius Garland and a second-round pick for Harden at the deadline, and he has been a decent addition so far.

In 26 regular-season games, Harden averaged 20.5 points per game with 7.7 assists. In the postseason, it has been a mixed bag for Harden. He is averaging 19.7 points per game, but he shot just 5-of-16 in Game 1 loss to the New York Knicks on Tuesday.

Harden has also been in the headlines for his poor defensive performance this postseason, and it circulated again after Game 1.

The Knicks won in overtime 115-104 at Madison Square Garden, and Jalen Brunson led the way with 38 points, with Harden as the defender time and time again.

If Harden doesn’t improve during the ECF, it could affect him this summer as he tries to cash in on another major payday.