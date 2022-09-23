Celtics player’s sister goes off on Ime Udoka rumors

The Ime Udoka situation has led to several women becoming the targets of unfair speculation, and one Boston Celtics player’s sister chose not to sit quietly after seeing that she was dragged into the mix.

Anna Horford, the younger sister of Celtics big man Al Horford, was one of several women connected to the team who became the subject of rumors on social media after the Udoka news broke. One tweet from a parody account falsely claimed that Udoka’s one-year suspension is the result of him sleeping with Anna. She blasted the account in a tweet of her own.

I get that this is a troll account, but I’ve been spammed with these messages all day. It’s not funny. I get that you just want clicks, but you’re fucking with real people who have nothing to do with this. It’s really not okay. https://t.co/D3xbn9b9fh — Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) September 22, 2022

“I get that this is a troll account, but I’ve been spammed with these messages all day. It’s not funny. I get that you just want clicks, but you’re f—ing with real people who have nothing to do with this. It’s really not okay,” Horford wrote (edited by LBS for profanity).

Anna also seemed to take aim at the Celtics earlier in the day for the way the Udoka story was leaked.

Publicly dropping vague bits of information only ever leads to wild speculation, making things even messier. What good comes from it? — Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) September 22, 2022

Udoka on Thursday was officially suspended for the entire 2022-23 season. The Celtics did not go into specifics but said the 45-year-old coach committed multiple violations of team policies. Reports have indicated that Udoka engaged in at least one improper intimate but consensual relationship with another Celtics team employee. A more recent report claimed the woman accused Udoka of making unwanted comments toward her.

Udoka issued a statement apologizing. Like the team, he did not provide any details.

Anna Horford is not the only woman who had her name put out there by uninformed social media users.