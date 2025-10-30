Celtics announcer Drew Carter drops wild line about Jaylen Brown’s hairline

Jaylen Brown isn’t even safe from his own team’s announcers.

Drew Carter, the television play-by-play announcer for NBC Sports Boston, went viral for the wild line that he dropped on Wednesday about the Boston Celtics star Brown. During Boston’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden in Boston, Mass., Brown drove to the hoop for a transition basket in the second quarter.

Carter proceeded to deliver the call of the basket with a crazy line. “Went flying to the basket like he’ll be flying to Turkey at some point this season,” said Carter of Brown.

That was a ruthless reference to Brown’s hairline. The ex-Finals MVP Brown notably announced earlier this week that he was officially going bald in the wake of widespread hair loss. During a Twitch livestream, Brown got his head shaved and even jokingly looked up flights to Turkey for a potential hair transplant procedure.

The 29-year-old Brown finally decided to embrace the bald look after being caught using a fake spray-on hairline product during a game. Brown’s head inadvertently rubbed against an opponent’s white jersey, leaving a visible black mark in a surreal scene (see the video here).

As for Wednesday’s game, Brown finished with a game-high 30 points to lead Boston to an upset 125-105 victory over Cleveland. Meanwhile, Carter, who has been the TV play-by-play voice for the Celtics since 2023, is quickly putting himself on the map as a ruthless roaster.