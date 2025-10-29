Jaylen Brown makes an announcement after being caught with fake hairline

Jaylen Brown is no longer running from The Bald Reaper.

The Boston Celtics star Brown made an announcement to his social media pages on Tuesday. Brown revealed that he would finally be embracing the bald look and shaving his head live on Twitch.

I’m cooked ngl Tap in pic.twitter.com/YzS2Ke0Zde — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) October 28, 2025

Indeed, Brown made good on his promise during the livestream, enlisting a barber to shave his head on the air. Brown also noted on Twitch that he blamed Boston-related stress for his early hair loss.

“I blame Boston. 10 years of media, stress, championships. This is y’all fault”



— Jaylen Brown on his balding



pic.twitter.com/baa7iL5iSH — CelticsUnite (@CelticsUnite18) October 28, 2025

Still only 29 years old, Brown accidentally let the cat out of the bag during a recent game against the New York Knicks. While attempting to create space to get his shot off, Brown inadvertently rubbed his head against the jersey of Knicks forward OG Anunoby. A noticeable black smudge then appeared on Anunoby’s white jersey, revealing that Brown had been using a fake spray-on hairline product.

You can see the video of the surreal moment here.

The former NBA Finals MVP Brown, who is averaging 26.0 points per game so far this season, doesn’t have anything to be ashamed about though now that he has decided to go with the bald look. Plenty of prominent men have entered into a new era of style and self-confidence once they finally embrace the shaved head (including one of Brown’s own teammates on the Celtics).