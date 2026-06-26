Celtics set ridiculous asking price in Jaylen Brown trade talks

Teams that have tried to ask the Boston Celtics about Jaylen Brown do not appear to be getting very far.

The Minnesota Timberwolves explored the possibility of trading for Brown before ultimately getting LaMelo Ball earlier this week. According to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, the Celtics requested a package including Rudy Gobert , Naz Reid , and a similar package of picks that the Timberwolves wound up trading for Ball.

The Timberwolves, naturally, balked at that, and traded for Ball instead while keeping Gobert.

Brown certainly seems to be available, but the Celtics are not desperately trying to trade him. They were willing to swap him for Giannis Antetokounmpo , but that is obviously a unique case involving a franchise player. Perhaps it was simply meant to start negotiations, but the Timberwolves were asked for essentially two starters, one of them an elite defender, and a big parcel of picks to give up Brown.

Despite the apparently steep asking price, Brown continues to draw interest. The latest rumor involving him would see him traded in exchange for a young NBA All-Star.