Celtics are in position to land Giannis Antetokounmpo after changing their stance

The Boston Celtics are reportedly pushing their chips in for a run at Giannis Antetokounmpo .

Beantown could be the next stop of the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, with the Boston Celtics heavily linked to Antetokounmpo.

The Celtics have also become an even more interesting team to watch out for on this front after NBA insider Brian Windhorst of ESPN shared on Monday that Boston is now willing to part ways with Jaylen Brown if it meant adding Antetokounmpo to its roster — and beating Eastern Conference rival Miami Heat in this trade sweepstakes in the process.

“I will tell you this: I was really skeptical that the Boston Celtics would go all in on this, and from what I understand, they have,” Windhorst said.

“The Celtics and the Heat are the two teams aggressively going after Giannis. I would say they’re the finalists. And if Giannis is going to be traded in the next 24 hours, which I think has a good chance of happening, I think it’s either going to be to or Boston or Miami.”

The Boston Celtics are going ALL IN on Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jaylen Brown is on the table, per @WindhorstESPN



“If Giannis is traded in the next 24 which I think is a good chance of happening, I think it’s going to be Boston or Miami…. Jaylen Brown is on the table” pic.twitter.com/jWIkJQms7o — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) June 22, 2026

It appears to be a two-team battle for Antetokounmpo between the Celtics and the Heat, and Boston’s willingness to consider trading Brown in this scenario suggests that he is not all that untouchable.

“They [Celtics] were very cautious about putting Jaylen Brown in an official, firm offer,” Windhorst continued. “I believe they have. Jaylen Brown is on the table, and Jaylen Brown could get traded for Giannis Antetokounmpo in the short-term future.”

This also begs the question of what kind of relationship the Celtics and Brown would have if the Bucks traded Antetokounmpo elsewhere.

The 29-year-old Brown signed a 5-year, $285.39 million contract extension with the Celtics in 2023 that runs through the 2028-29 season.