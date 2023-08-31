 Skip to main content
Celtics sign former Lakers draft pick

August 31, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Joe Mazzulla on the sideline

Dec 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla watches from the sideline as they take on the Orlando Magic at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

There is about to be a new answer to the Lakers-Celtics Immaculate Grid square.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Thursday that the Celtics have signed free agent swingman Svi Mykhailiuk. It is a one-year deal for the 2023-24 season for Mykhailiuk, Charania adds.

The 26-year-old Mykhailiuk was originally drafted by the Lakers in the second round of the 2018 Draft (No. 47 overall). He has played on five other NBA teams since then, most recently the Charlotte Hornets in 2022-23. A capable defender at 6-foot-7 and a slick three-point shooter, Mykhailiuk put up 10.6 points and 2.7 assists per game for Charlotte last season (which were both career highs).

After a seven-game loss to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals last season, the Celtics will enter next season looking pretty different. They traded away Marcus Smart and Grant Williams but now add Mykhailiuk to their mix of new arrivals along with another notable European player.

