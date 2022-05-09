Charles Barkley dishes on how soft NBA is with flagrant fouls

The NBA playoffs have been filled with flagrant fouls, ejections and complaints about “code” violations. Charles Barkley thinks that’s all weak.

Speaking on TNT Sunday, Barkley offered a zinger about the flagrant foul calls. He was particularly set off by the calls in the Memphis Grizzlies-Golden State Warriors series.

“Every call … let’s see if it’s a flagrant. Let’s see if it’s flagrant 1, flagrant 2…I’ve been kissed harder than that,” Barkley said.

"Every call, let's see if it's a flagrant…I've been kissed harder than that." Charles Barkley on the Jordan Poole foul on Ja Morant 😂#NBA #NBAPlayoffs

There have been ejections in every game of the Warriors-Grizzlies series so far. Draymond Green was tossed early in Game 1; Dillon Brooks was ejected quickly from Game 2; and then Kyle Anderson was ejected from Game 3.

Barkley probably only needs to point to Bill Laimbeer and the Detroit Pistons as evidence of how ridiculous all the calls are.