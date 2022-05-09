 Skip to main content
Charles Barkley dishes on how soft NBA is with flagrant fouls

May 9, 2022
by Larry Brown
November 23, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Turner Sports sportscaster Charles Barkley before The Match: Tiger vs Phil golf match at Shadow Creek Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA playoffs have been filled with flagrant fouls, ejections and complaints about “code” violations. Charles Barkley thinks that’s all weak.

Speaking on TNT Sunday, Barkley offered a zinger about the flagrant foul calls. He was particularly set off by the calls in the Memphis Grizzlies-Golden State Warriors series.

“Every call … let’s see if it’s a flagrant. Let’s see if it’s flagrant 1, flagrant 2…I’ve been kissed harder than that,” Barkley said.

There have been ejections in every game of the Warriors-Grizzlies series so far. Draymond Green was tossed early in Game 1; Dillon Brooks was ejected quickly from Game 2; and then Kyle Anderson was ejected from Game 3.

Barkley probably only needs to point to Bill Laimbeer and the Detroit Pistons as evidence of how ridiculous all the calls are.

