Chinese broadcaster was not offering video for Rockets, Daryl Morey games

China does not appear to have full coverage of Houston Rockets games just yet, and they may still not be over Daryl Morey either.

The New York Times’ Marc Stein reported on Wednesday that Chinese broadcasting company Tencent is streaming NBA games. However, they had the Rockets’ season opener set for text-only coverage. The Philadelphia-Washington game was also set for text-only coverage.

NBA games are indeed being streamed in China via Tencent but it is worth noting that the Houston/OKC game that was postponed and the Philadelphia/Washington game tonight (Daryl Morey's new team, of course, is the 76ers) were on Tencent's list for text-only coverage (sans video) — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 24, 2020

You may recall that last season, China’s state TV stopped airing NBA games in response to former Rockets GM Daryl Morey saying he supported Hong Kong protestors. They finally lifted the ban for the NBA Finals. The Chinese government was so upset with Morey’s tweet that they reportedly wanted him fired.

Morey remained employed by the Rockets throughout last season, but then he left the team after the season and joined the 76ers.