Chris Paul credited for making ridiculously smart play during game

Chris Paul’s basketball IQ is unmatched. Earlier this week, he proved that once again.

The San Antonio Spurs point guard was pressuring Zach Edey during a loose-ball moment late in the second quarter of Wednesday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies. After Paul tried to poke the ball loose, Edey grabbed it. Paul then tried to force a jump ball, but he had a stroke of brilliance.

Rather than put his hands on the ball himself, which would have led to a jump ball mismatch between him and the 7-foot-4 Edey, CP3 got his center to do it.

Paul tried to signal to Victor Wembanyama to put his hands on the ball. When that didn’t work, CP3 pulled Wembanyama’s hand to the ball.

Look at CP3 direct Wemby to get his hands on the ball so he'd be the one to take the jump ball with Edey. Talk about a heads up play… 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Reoge2aTX6 — NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2025

Love him or dislike him, you can’t deny what an intelligent play that was.

How many players can make such a move in the moment like that? Most would just react and grab the ball. But Paul had the thought in the moment to have his taller teammate do it instead.

As he’s shown over and over throughout his career, Paul knows basketball inside and out. He’s proven that time and time again. He might know the rules better than even the officials.