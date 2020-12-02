Clippers sign Nicolas Batum, Reggie Jackson and waive Joakim Noah

The Los Angeles Clippers made some moves on Tuesday night as they set their roster ahead of the upcoming season.

The Clippers signed Nicolas Batum, who recently cleared waivers after being let go by the Charlotte Hornets to make room for Gordon Hayward. Batum, 31, averaged 3.6 points and 4.5 rebounds in 22.9 minutes per game last season.

The Clippers are also re-signing Reggie Jackson, who signed with the team in February after being waived by Detroit. Jackson averaged 9.5 points and 3.2 assists in 23.1 minutes per game for the Clippers last season.

The team also waived Joakim Noah, who appeared in five games after being signed late in the season. Noah, who played 13 seasons in the NBA and made two All-Star teams, is expected to retire.

Adding Batum will give the Clippers some versatility and depth, while Jackson allows them to retain someone behind Patrick Beverley.