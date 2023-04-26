Damian Lillard appears to take shot at Dillon Brooks

Dillon Brooks has made it a point to become one of the NBA’s biggest trash talkers, but Damian Lillard seems to think the Memphis Grizzlies star should be more consistent.

Lillard sent a tweet on Tuesday night that many believe was aimed at Brooks.

You can’t be “HIM” one day and in a identity crisis a few days later. — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) April 26, 2023

It would make sense if the tweet was about Brooks. After the Grizzlies’ Game 2 win over the Los Angeles Lakers, Brooks said LeBron James is too old to put together a big game against Memphis. Then on Saturday, Brooks was ejected from Game 3 for nailing LeBron in the groin (video here).

Rather than face the music, Brooks snubbed the media following his ejection.

The Grizzlies have lost both games since Brooks called out LeBron. L.A. leads the series 3-1. James scored 22 points to go along with a whopping 20 rebounds and 7 assists in the Lakers’ Game 4 win on Saturday.

Everyone has rough games, but it’s a bad look for Brooks to make himself the center of attention and then hide when things don’t go his team’s way. That may be what Lillard was referring to.