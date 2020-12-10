Damian Lillard widening shooting range to crazy distance this season?

One of the NBA’s greatest threats from long distance could be extending his range to truly preposterous levels this season.

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard said this week that he is ready to potentially shoot from halfcourt during a game.

“Very possible,” said Lillard, per Jason Quick of The Athletic. “Obviously, I’m not just going to be out here every game firing a shot from half court — or maybe not even every 20 games. It might be once or twice in the whole season that I feel like … F it.

“If I get in a game and I hit three, four 3s in a row? That’s when you should have your eyes open because it might be going up from half court at that point,” he added.

The Blazers also recently tweeted video of Lillard firing away from the logo.

The #LogoLillard video your Wednesday needed pic.twitter.com/lZWURQ5mMn — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) December 2, 2020

Quick notes that Lillard led the NBA with 54 triples from 30 feet or deeper last year. The five-time All-Star also delivered a coup de grace in the 2019 playoffs when he ended the Oklahoma City Thunder’s season on a game-winning buzzer-beater from just inside halfcourt.

A halfcourt shot is a whopping 47 feet out however and is usually reserved for amateur-level viral exploits. If anybody not named Stephen Curry can do it in the NBA though, it would probably be Lillard.

Photo: Frenchieinportland/Wikimedia via CC-BY-SA 4.0