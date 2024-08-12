D’Angelo Russell gets clowned for boastful post on social media

Team USA Basketball’s triumph at this year’s Paris Olympics apparently had D’Angelo Russell feeling some type of way.

The Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell was roasted on social media Monday for the boastful message that he posted about himself to X. In response to Steph Curry’s incredible late heat-check in the gold medal game against France, a fan on X wrote, “You guys realize Dlo gets hot like Curry did yesterday? Or should we just ignore the facts?”

That message drew the attention of Russell himself, who quote-posted it with the ironic caption, “I humbly agree.” Russell would eventually delete his post though.

Bad takes from fans are nothing new. But for Russell to co-sign on that one had social media in hysterics. Here were some of the posts clowning on Russell for his misplaced sense of confidence.

Cmon now DLo pic.twitter.com/UCCFiM1R0O — Mike Zakarian (@MikeZakarian) August 12, 2024

D’Angelo Russell in Game 3 of the 2024 Playoffs: 0 Points

0-7 FG

0-6 3PT MORE LIKE KLAY @Dloading https://t.co/WwKFemuJLR pic.twitter.com/5tMTeoDInN — Hater Central (@TheHateCentral) August 12, 2024

Russell certainly has his moments every now and then of getting hot from the field. But what puts Curry, Russell’s one-time teammate on the Golden State Warriors, in a completely different stratosphere is his consistency (47.3 percent shooting for his career as opposed to Russell’s 43.0 percent) and his ability to take over when the lights are the brightest. While Russell has never even won a conference finals game yet, Curry is a four-time NBA champion who just had a masterful performance in front of an international audience in an Olympic gold medal game. There’s levels to this stuff.

Of course, Russell, a former All-Star, still has plenty of time to accomplish more in his NBA career at just 28 years old. But he may need to tone down his trademark irrational confidence in himself for people to start taking him more seriously at this point.